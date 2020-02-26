Tobey Bartee Announces Platform for US Senate Campaign

As elections inch closer and closer, candidates continue to campaign.
Democrat Tobey Bartee is running for US senate in hopes to challenge republican US Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith, but Bartee first has to beat other democratic candidate Mike Espy. Bartee stopped by the Delta News to explain why he is running for senate
"Its getting to a place where you identify funds both from a resource mason, base perspective, and also the human capital piece of the puzzle. You bring those two components together, and your leadership, again at the federal and state level, has to create the time and space for those individuals, those who we call practitioners, for education, those teachers and leaders, for infrastructure. It's going to those running our department of transportation and are actually looking at pushing those funds out to the local level to support actual programs. And if you take a case by case basis, we have to make sure those individuals have the time and the space to do what they need to do," Bartee said.
Bartee went on to explain how he wants to make sure everyone's voice is being heard. The democratic party primary election takes place March 10.
