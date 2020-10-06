A rapidly strengthening Hurricane Delta is taking aim at Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula before targeting the U.S. Gulf Coast later this week.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says Delta is now a Category 4 storm, packing maximum sustained winds of 140 mph. It’s located 260 miles east-southeast of Cozumel - moving west-northwest at 16 MPH.
Forecasters label this storm as “extremely dangerous.”
Stay with Delta News and weather for any Hurricane DELTA updates.
