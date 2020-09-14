The big weather story continues to be Sally. Sally has become a dangerous category 2 hurricane to slowly track towards the Mississippi/Alabama border. Hurricane warnings, tropical storm warnings extend along the Gulf Coast. Multiple impacts expected with this storm.
breaking
Tracking Sally
- Tamara Lopez
-
- Updated
- 0
Tamara Lopez
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- After up-and-down season — and amid up-and-down day — Packers receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling rewards his quarterback’s faith
- Gronk's origin story: Ex-Cat set to star in new Disney Plus show 'Becoming'
- Jesy Nelson's panic attack
- Tina Knowles-Lawson proud 'private' daughters Beyonce and Solange Knowles
- Madonna to direct autobiographical movie
- Time to vote for Boise State's kicker of the decade
- Missouri announces football student ticket distribution guidelines
- Heard on a hot mic: NU president Carter says Big Ten football announcement to come today
Most Popular
Articles
- Former Teacher and Principal Pleads Not Guilty
- Indianola Police Investigating Double Homicide
- Suspect In Custody After Bank Robbery
- Inmate Dies at Prison in Rankin County
- Steven M. Sipple: Nebraska's can-do spirit during challenging period should make fans proud
- Sunday Shooting in Greenwood Leaves Two Hospitalized
- Julia Reed Dies From Cancer
- Free Covid-19 Testing in Yazoo and Carroll Counties
- Driver's License Bureau Releases Program to Cut Down Wait Times
- Man Arrested after Statewide Manhunt
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.