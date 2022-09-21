MOUND BAYOU - Mound Bayou wants to turn its first bank into a visitor center and community archives. Mayou Bayou Museum Board Member and resident Darryl Johnson says, "Our financial story of Charles Banks and Booker T. Washington and all that went on in that bank. That story needs to be told."
Mound Bayou was one of the few African American towns able to stand on its own during the 1900s. Its first bank opened in 1904.
As Johnson recalls, the town was rich. Johnson shares, "The people of Mound Bayou were so successful that some of the surrounding people who wanted to give competition or utitlize some of the black dollars was coming through here wanted to setup a bank themselves.
And so, they petitioned the state at that time. The state was regulating the banks. They petitioned the state and said that there was a 100% assets being reported by 80% people, and so because they were black people. They said certainly they're not 100% people. And the state of Mississippi held that up.
The state of Mississippi said okay we're going to close the bank and they closed it down. That bank was closed and that was some of the forces that worked, of racism, that worked against some of the things were going on in Mound Bayou."
The town's raised over $500,000 of its $1,000,000 goal to fund the project.
