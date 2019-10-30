The kindergartners at one elementary school got a treat when a well known celebrity crime dog stopped-by.
McGruff the Crime Dog and Attorney Richard Schwartz visited Lucy Webb Elementary to educate the students on how to be stay safe this Halloween.
McGruff even handed out reflective Halloween bags to all of the students, Schwartz said, these reflective bags are a safe option for kids when trick or treating on Halloween night.
Schwartz & Associates dedicate the month of October to travel around the state and educate students on Halloween safety.
McGruff the Crime Dog and Schwartz & Associates made a trip to Weddington Elementary Wednesday afternoon.
