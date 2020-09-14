Tropical Storm Sally is slowly churning towards the Gulf Coast this morning. Hurricane Warnings are in effect for much of Southeastern Louisiana and the entire Mississippi coastline. Sally is expected to make landfall near the mouth of the Mississippi River in Louisiana early Tuesday morning and then make a second landfall as a tropical storm somewhere along the Mississippi coastline.
Due to the slow movement of Sally, flooding and storm surge will be the primary threats. Storm Surge values of 5-8 feet will be possible along the Mississippi coast with higher values into Southeastern Louisiana. Rainfall amounts will range from 15-20" in Southern Mississippi with isolated amounts of 2 feet possible. You read that correctly, two feet of rain will be possible in Southern Mississippi. Due to the heavy rain and storm surge potential, Hancock County has issued mandatory evacuations for those who live in low-lying areas. Widespread street flooding is expected which will make travel extremely difficult across portions of the Magnolia state through Thursday.
Due to the easterly track of Sally, most of the impacts will stay to our east. Rainfall amounts will generally range from 1-2" in the Delta with the highest rainfall amounts along the I-55 Corridor. Wind gusts may reach 25 mph with the highest winds staying confined to the Gulf Coast. The severe threat also looks to stay to our east.
We will continue to keep you updated as Sally inches closer to making landfall.
