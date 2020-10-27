Tropical Storm Zeta is expected to become a hurricane Tuesday night, and make landfall as a Category One storm by Wednesday afternoon or early evening. A hurricane warning is in effect for the New Orleans area and the Mississippi Coast. Zeta should have little or no impact on our weather in the Delta, but another low pressure system will bring widespread rain during the day Wednesday.
Tropical System Zeta Update
- Chris Mathis
