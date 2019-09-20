Truckers in sendoff for cancer patient

Chandler Ross

 Family photo

Dozens of grain haulers lined a Delta highway Thursday to show support for a fellow driver.

Chandler Ross, 21, was admitted to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis. A family friend said he learned recently that he has a cancerous tumor in his left arm.

Misty Ross, Chandler's mother, captured video of about 52 18-wheelers that parked alongside U.S. 61 near Anguilla, as Chandler was driven to Memphis.

Misty Ross said her family is touched by the show of support.

