LEE COUNTY - Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Jay Weir has ordered the man who threatened to crash a plane to Tupelo for most of the morning Saturday, September 3rd, held without bond following the 20-minute proceeding Sunday.
Cory Wayne Patterson, 29, of Shannon, was formally charged with grand larceny and making terrorist threats during his initial appearance in Tupelo Municipal Court.
" At approximately 5:23 am Patterson from the aircraft called lee county 911 to tell them that he is going to crash this aircraft into the west main Walmart " Said Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka.
That chilling call set off a chain of events. that had most of the nation watching Mississippi not for the Jackson water crisis but for the 9-11 style threat from the sky.
Investigators say, Cory Lane Patterson got into the cockpit of a twin engine plane owned by a Tupelo doctor and started flying circles around the town.
Tupelo's police chief said Patterson knew enough... to be dangerous.
"We do know Patterson has some flight instruction. We do not believe he is a licensed pilot.
He is an employee of Tupelo Aviation and has been for ten years. so he has access to these aircraft.
He is a lineman for Tupelo aviation which means he fuels the aircraft.
We do know the aircraft was fully fueled the night before."
so for hours he flew round and round... as authorities evacuated part of Tupelo, and negotiators tried to talk him down... just one problem.
"the pilot did not have experience in landing an aircraft.
a private pilot assisted tupelo police in helping him land the aircraft."
But as he started to land at Tupelo's airport he pulled up and flew toward union Benton and Tippah counties.
Running out of gas, he landed in a field just outside Ripley in Tippah County, where officers caught up with him.
"He was taken into custody and charged with grand larceny and making terroristic threats. Federal charges pending in the very near future."
Patterson is represented by well-known Mississippi attorney Tony Farese of Ashland.
