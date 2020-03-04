Tutwiler Road Concerns

Residents in Tutwiler have been dealing road issues caused by flooding and rains.
Residents in one neighborhood said the road in front of Grayson Hale Apartments has been damaged by the rain.
The gravel road had become a nuisance for drivers because of winter rainfall.
Recently, Tallahatchie County's Road Department laid more gravel to even out the surface.
But some residents are upset, saying the extra gravel has caused some cars to get stuck.
Tutwiler Mayor Nicole Harris said the county and the city are looking into who owns the road in order to get it paved.
She said the gravel is a first step, but paving is on hold until ownership can be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.