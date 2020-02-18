Two Alcorn State University Students Killed in Shooting

A shooting leaves two Alcorn State University students dead and one injured.
WLBT reports the injured student was taken to the university of Mississippi medical center. The shooting occurred south of Port Gibson at a place called the Ark.
The university lifted the lockdown around 7:25 this morning.
Alcorn State says they will release an official statement later today.
