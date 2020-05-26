Two Arrested after Car Chase in Greenwood

Two men have been arrested in greenwood after a high speed car chase on Sunday.
The Greenwood Commonwealth reports around 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon a Buick was seen speeding down Sergeant Charlie Cooley avenue being chased by several Greenwood police cars.
As the Buick went around a small incline, the car went airborne, and bounced when hitting the ground, causing the driver to lose control and crash into a resident's yard and smash into a parked car.
Police apprehended two of three men in the Buick right away while one fled on foot.
The suspects are alleged to have beaten and robbed a victim near the 200 block of West Henry Street.
Two of the suspects were taken to the Greenwood Leflore Hospital for their injuries. Once released from the hospital, the two were booked in the Leflore County Jail. The three suspects are all from Chicago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.