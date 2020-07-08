Two Arrested in Carroll County During Traffic Stop

Two men are arrested and charged after a traffic stop in Carroll County.
This according to the Greenwood Commonwealth who reports 40- year old Wayne Douglas Evans and 61- year old Joe L. Griffin were taken into custody after a traffic stop on Mississippi 35 in North Carrollton Thursday.
Evans had an outstanding warrant from Oklahoma for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and possession of a controlled substance. Griffin, from Greenville, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm by a felon. During the search of the car, deputies found multiple firearms and a bullet proof vest.
The two are being held at the Carroll Montgomery County Regional Correctional Facility.
