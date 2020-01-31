Two Arrested in Cleveland Drug Bust

Two suspects have been taken into custody in Cleveland during a recent drug bust.
Cleveland police arrested 37-year old Regis Williams and 35-year old Damien Story around 8:30 Monday night for possession of schedule two narcotics.
Police reported finding five types of drugs with a street value of around 5 thousand dollars. Officials say the two suspects also had more than 2 thousand dollars in cash.
Chief Buster Bingham of the Cleveland Police Department said the two suspects had warrants out for their arrest.
"Some of our patrol officers stopped a vehicle and checked warrants on the individuals who were in the car. Both individuals had warrants on them, and as the officers searched them, instant to an arrest. They located this quantity amount of drugs on them," Chief Bingham said.
Bond information has not been released.
