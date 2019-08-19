Two men have been charged after recent shootings in Leflore County.
Jakevian McCaster, 18, and Kadeaderick Hunt, 19, were charged in connection with a drive-by shooting that occurred on July 28.
A home in the 700 block of Elm Street in Greenwood was struck several times by gunfire from a moving vehicle. Eight people were inside the home, including three adults and five children, ages 1 to 3.
Investigation led police to question McCaster, who admitted he drove the car and identified Hunt as the shooter.
McCaster is charged with eight counts of drive-by shooting. He has been released on bond.
Hunt is charged with eight counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling. Police say Hunt was already out on bond related to three other felony charges. Bond was denied in the shootings, and Hunt remained in the Leflore County Jail.
