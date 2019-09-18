Two Arrests and Two Men Wanted for Burglary in Washington County

Two men were arrested for the burglary of the Renegade Firearms Gunshop.
20-year-old Markell Steven Grisby was charged with business burglary and 25-year-old Courtine Dewon Lloyd was charged for possession of stolen property.
According to Chief Deputy Billy Bob Barber, the Washington County Sheriff's Department along with the Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms Agency responded and investigated two burglaries at the Regenade Firearms Gunshop within the last week.
19 year olds Jordan Williams and Jakyron Harris are both wanted for burglary of the gunshop.
The sheriff's department urges anyone with possession or who has purchased any of these guns to surrender them to avoid being prosecuted.
Officials say they will gladly receive them along with a necessary statement.
The sheriff's department urges anyone in contact with the wanted suspects to please notify the Washington County Sheriff Department at (662)334-4523 or Crimestoppers at (662) 378-8477.
