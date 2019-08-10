A two-vehicle crash ends with two people taken to a Greenville hospital. The Leland Assistant Police Chief said, a vehicle traveling, westbound on Highway 82 around one o'clock Saturday afternoon collided with another vehicle that spun out of control. Two people were taken to Delta Regional Medical Center for treatment. The driver of the vehicle traveling westbound, did not suffer any injury.
Two Car Crash Injury Two People
- Denise Turner
- Updated
- 0
Denise Turner
Two Car Crash Injury Two People
