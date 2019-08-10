crash

A two-vehicle crash ends with two people taken to a Greenville hospital.  The Leland Assistant Police Chief said, a vehicle traveling, westbound on Highway 82 around one o'clock Saturday afternoon collided with another vehicle that spun out of control.  Two people were taken to Delta Regional Medical Center for treatment.  The driver of the vehicle traveling westbound, did not suffer any injury.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.