Two Cleveland Men Charged with Robbery and Assault

Two men in Cleveland have been arrested in connection to a robbery.
19-year old Anthony Payton and 21-year old Kyjuan Wade were charged with aggravated assault and robbery.
Wade was also charged with possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.
Police say both men are accused of assaulting a man at gun point and robbing him near the 700 block of Hadley Street on the morning of October 24th.
Bond information is not available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.