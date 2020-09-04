Two Dead After Motorcycle Accident in Yazoo City

Two people are dead after a motorcycle collision with another vehicle in Yazoo City.
WLBT reports the crash happened before 7 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Jerry Clower Boulevard and 20th Street.
When authorities arrived on scene, the driver and passenger were lying on the ground after colliding with another vehicle. The driver of the motorcycle, 30-year old Jonathon Blake Vancleave was pronounced dead on the scene. The passenger of the motorcycle, 34-year old Marie Adell Hibbard was transported to the hospital, but died shortly after from her injuries.
Yazoo City police are still investigating the cause of the accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.