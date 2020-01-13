Two Delta Prisons Without Power

Two Delta prisons were effected by the severe storms that took place Saturday.
The Mississippi Department of Corrections reported on Facebook that the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman and the Bolivar County Regional Correctional Facility in Cleveland lost power early Saturday morning.
Both facilities are operating on generators. Bottled water and food have been provided at both prisons.
Commissioner Pelicia Hall released a statement saying, "We are thankful that no injuries were reported among the staff and inmates. There are downed power lines in the entire area so the prisons aren't the only locations affected. Power is expected to be restored in the area by Tuesday."
Meanwhile, the relocation of up to 375 inmates from Parchman to nearby Tallahatchie county correctional facility in Tutwiler was completed yesterday.
