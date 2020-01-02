Two Greenville Homes Catch Fire on New Year's

Multiple fires caused damages at some Delta homes on New Years Eve.
The Greenville =Fire Department were dispatched to the 100 block Goldstein Street in reference to a residential house fire around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday.
Greenville Fire Department saw flames and smoke coming from the stairwell and extinguished the fire. No one was injured in the incident.
And around 5:14 a.m. New Year's Day, the Greenville Fire Department were dispatched to the 500 block of South Percy =Street in reference to an occupied residential fire with children inside.
The fire caused the most damage in the back bedroom.
After the fire was out, fire personnel helped the residence owner gather belongings out of the house.
No one was injured. The fire department believes the cause of the fire started from an electrical matter and is still under investigation.
