Two Greenwood Men Lose Their Lives in Texas Accident

A wreck in Texas takes the lives of two Greenwood brothers Wednesday morning.
40-year old Vernon Morris and 45-year old Alvin Beck died in a multi- vehicle accident on Interstate 10 in Orange County.
Multiple media reports say 29-year old Jesse Griffin of Vidor, Texas is charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter.
The Texas department of public safety says Griffin was driving a GMC pickup west bound on Interstate 10 when he ran into several vehicles that had stopped for another accident.
The interstate was closed off for five hours.
