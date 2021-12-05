Two Injured in Greenville Shootings

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for anyone who can give them information about two connected shootings that left two men injured.
Greenville police say two shootings happened near Highway 1 South on Saturday night (December 4th).
The first incident sparked from a disturbance in the Mcdonald's parking lot.
A male was grazed by a bullet in the back. He was transported to the area hospital for treatment.
Just moments later, shots were fired in the Cefco parking lot.
Another male was shot and taken to the hospital.
Chief Turner says anyone with information should contact the police department, use Crime Stoppers, or the P-3 Tips App.
