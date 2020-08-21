Two Inmates Declared Dead in Two Separate Hospitals

Two inmates have been declared dead in two separate hospitals.
Mississippi Department of Corrections report 81- year old David Harris was pronounced dead Thursday morning. He had been hospitalized for several months at the Mississippi state penitentiary.
Harris was sentenced in April 2009 in Desoto County, serving 45 years for fondling and sexual battery.
51- year old Eddie Johnson Junior was pronounced dead Wednesday night at merit health central in Jackson.
He was serving 15 years at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility. Convicted in February 2010 for statutory rape in Scott County.
Foul play is not suspected in either death. An autopsy will determine their official cause and manner of death.
