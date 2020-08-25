Two Inmates Die in Jackson Hospital

Two inmates from the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County died Monday morning at a hospital in Jackson.
69-year old Willie Terrell Leflore and 45-year old Joseph Whitehead were pronounced dead Monday morning at Merit Health Central in Jackson.
Mississippi Department of Corrections report foul play is not suspected in either case. An autopsy will determine the cause and manner of death.
Leflore was sentenced for 20 years in March 2019 for sexual battery in Desoto County.
Whitehead was serving a 25 years sentence for second degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in Washington County. He was sentenced in April 2016.
