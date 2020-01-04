Two inmates have been reported missing as of this morning. If you are in that community please be on high alert.
The inmates are 42-year-old David May & 27-year-old Dillion Williams. May is serving life for aggravate assault. Williams is currently serving a 40 year sentence for aggravated assault.
Call 662-745-6611 if you have any information on there whereabouts. We will give you updates as we receive them.
