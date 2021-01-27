Two people were charged Wednesday after a fight resulted in one man’s death and the other being injured.
Laquint Johnson died after being shot three times in the 300 block of South Beauchamp in Greenville. Police said it happened about 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, when Johnson got into an altercation with Fabulous Carter, 18.
The report says the two met at that location then got into an argument. Carter allegedly produced a handgun, and there was a struggle over the weapon. Johnson was shot three times, and Carter once.
Carter was charged with capital murder, despite being hospitalized for his injury.
Another suspect, Justin Lowe, was charged with accessory after the fact.
Bond has not been set.
