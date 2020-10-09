Two Juveniles Arrested, One at Large Following Leland Shooting

Two juveniles have been arrested, one still at large following a shooting in Leland.
The Leland Police Department report Thursday around 10 p.m. officers responded to shots fired in the area of 6th and 7th Streets in Leland. Several houses and vehicles were reported shot into.
While patrolling the area, Leland police stopped a tan 98 Chevy Malibu, occupied by three juveniles suspected of the shooting. Once stopped, the three suspects jumped out of the car and ran on foot, while carrying weapons. Two juveniles were reported caught without incident, the third still at large.
Leland police will not release the names of the suspects due to their age, but say the juveniles were carrying an assault rifle and a handgun with several loaded magazines.
The department reports shootings similar to these have been going on in the Black Dog area.
"These kids are not the only ones shooting, but it doesn't make any sense that we have to live in fear of someone shooting in our homes and cars everyday when the kids should have been at home anyway," Leland Police Chief PK Nelson said.
