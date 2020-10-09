Two Juveniles Arrested, One at Large Following Leland Shooting

Greenville, MS (38701)

Today

Periods of rain. High 74F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Periods of rain and windy at times. Rain becoming heavy at times overnight. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.