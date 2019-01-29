Two women were killed and two other people injured in a head-on collision in Washington County.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol said the collision happened Sunday morning on U.S. 61, between Arcola and Hollandale.
A 2014 GMC Sierra headed north on Highway 61 crossed the center line and struck a 2012 Nissan Versa, which was traveling south.
Reela McKnight, 73, of Hollandale, the driver of the Nissan, and Joann Williams, 67, of Hollandale, a passenger, died instantly. Caroline Nelson, 65, of Hollandale, also a passenger, was taken to a Greenville hospital with moderate injuries. The driver of the Sierra was flown to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson with life-threatening injuries.
A passenger in the Sierra was not injured.
The Highway Patrol said alcohol may have played a part in the collision.
