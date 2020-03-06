Two Men Arrested for Theft in Carroll County

Two Clarksdale men have been arrested by Carroll County Deputies on mulitple charges.
On Wednesday, Sheriff Clint Walker reports Carroll County deputies arrested brothers 40- year old Ricky Griffin and 37- year old Jason Griffin.
Both are charged with possession of stolen property. Ricky griffin is also charged with possession of methamphetamine.
A 16 foot trailer was found in their possession that was stolen from the university medical center in Lexington, Mississippi at approximately 1:00 am on Wednesday, both were transported to the Carroll Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility.
