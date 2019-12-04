Two Men Arrested in Leland

Two men have been recently arrested again in Leland.
The Leland Police Department's Facebook page reports on November 27th, Jules Corbin and Quartavious Moton were both arrested by Leland Police Department on warrants for contempt of court.
The bonds for the men were revoked by the Washington County Circuit Court.
Both men were out on bond, but are now being held with no bond until they face trial on multiple charges dating back two years from Leland.
