Two Mississippi inmates are declared dead from separate locations.
The Mississippi Department of Corrections report 40- year old Thomas Parker died Tuesday at the Northwest Mississippi Medical Center in Clarksdale. Parker was serving a life sentence for capital murder at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. In October 2010, he was convicted in Desoto County for capital murder. Then in August 2013, he was convicted in Marshall county for possession of contraband in prison.
40- year old Lamarcus Lee Hillard was pronounced dead Saturday in a federal prison in Colorado. Hillard was serving a total of 45 years for two convictions.
In January 2003, he was convicted in Hinds County for 25 years for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. Then in February 2008 he was convicted of manslaughter in sunflower county for 20 years.
The official cause and manner of death in both cases is pending autopsy results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.