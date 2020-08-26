Two More Inmates Die at a Jackson Hospital

Two more inmates are pronounced dead at a Jackson hospital.
37-year old Darius Hamilton died late Monday night, while 69-year old Melvin Gamage Jr. died Tuesday morning both at Merit Health Central in Jackson.
Both men were housed at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County.
MDOC says foul play is not suspected in either death. Autopsies will determine the cause and manner of deaths.
Hamilton was sentenced in July 2020 for three years for residential burglary and theft of a motor vehicle in Lee County.
Gamage was serving life for automobile burglary after being sentenced in December 1984 in Harrison County.
