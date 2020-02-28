Two inmates died in the hospital at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman this week.
The Mississippi Department of Corrections says each death, one on Thursday and the other on Friday, is believed to be from natural causes. An autopsy will determine the official cause and the manner of death in each case.
The inmates identifications are pending notification of next of kin.
These are the 20th and 21st inmates to die since late December, when the first of several violent incidents occurred at various prisons in the state.
Some deaths are attributed to illness or natural causes, but others were ruled as homicides.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.