Two Overnight Shootings in Clarksdale

Clarksdale Police are investigating two shootings that happened overnight leaving property damaged.
A residence was shot into in the 15 hundred block of Lyon Street.
A vehicle was also shot into while someone was inside, at a location in the 800 block of Cherry Street.
Officials say no injuries occurred from either incident.
Clarksdale police have no suspects in custody at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.