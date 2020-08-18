Two Parchman Inmates Die Over the Weekend

Two inmates at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman die over the weekend.
69- year old Joe Taylor Junior died Sunday night at the Northwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center in Clarksdale. Taylor was sentenced in October 2014 to serve 15 years in Montgomery County for aggravated DUI.
The second inmate's name is being withheld pending family notification. He died Saturday morning at the Merit Health Central in Jackson.
Mississippi Department of Corrections report no foul play is suspected and that the inmates had been hospitalized on and off for several months.
An autopsy will be performed to determine the official cause and manner of death.
