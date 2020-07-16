Two People Charged in Connection to Greenwood Shooting

Two people have been charged for aggravated assault Tuesday after a shooting in Greenwood.
The Greenwood Commonwealth reports 25-year old Natasha Hammond was charged with four counts of aggravated assault and 21- year old Detreka Cantrell Thomas was charged with three counts of aggravated assault in connection with a shooting at the Memphis Style Club. This incident was reported to police around 11:20 p.m. Friday.
Hammond was released on a 10 thousand dollar bond. Thomas is being held on a 60 thousand dollar bond.
