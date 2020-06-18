Two People Die from Greenwood Shootings

An update on two shootings that happened in greenwood last week.
The Greenwood Commonwealth reports 21- year old Jyquavious Williams was pronounced dead Tuesday night and 22- year old Valdemir Beverly was pronounced dead Wednesday night both at the Greenwood Leflore Hospital.
Greenwood police responded to a call about shots fired at Curtis Moore Apartments, when officers arrived they found shooting victims Williams and 23- year old Juan Robinson. Both were brought to the Greenwood hospital, where Williams later died. Robinson was transported to a hospital in Jackson.
19-year old Kelvin Cooks has been arrested and charged Monday with three counts of aggravated assault.
