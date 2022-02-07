Two people have been arrested in Greenville after recent felony investigations.
Deshonda Jakewell is charged with aggravated assault for her role in a shooting that occurred in Moorhead.
Police say the incident left a 13-year-old severely injured.
Ladarius Webster is charged with possession of weapon by convicted felon.
Police say Webster had a warrant for an incident that occurred in the area of highway 82 and California Street on January 20th.
