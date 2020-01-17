Two Vehicle Accident Takes Life of a Yazoo County Man

A deadly accident yesterday afternoon in Yazoo County takes the life of one man and leaves others injured.
Yazoo County Sheriff's Department says a two vehicle collision occurred on Mississippi 49 east near Carter Hill Road.
The Yazoo County Sheriff's Department and Mississippi Highway Patrol both responded to the incident.
A tractor truck was traveling southbound when a Nissan pickup truck crossed over the northbound land into the southbound lane hitting the 18 wheeler head on.
The Nissan had two men in the car. Driving the car was Yazoo County native, 30- year old Adam Jones, who died at the scene. The passenger had life threatening injuries and was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.
Driver of the 18-wheeler was Dennis Haymer of Greenwood. He was taken to Baptist Medical Center Yazoo to be treated for his injuries.
Mississippi Highway Patrol is still investigating.
