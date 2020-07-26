Tyree Irving Elected Chairman of Mississippi Democratic Party

The Mississippi Democratic Party has a new leader. Former Mississippi Court of Appeals, Judge Tyree Irving, has been elected chairman.
The announcement was made on twitter from the Mississippi Senate Dems page. Irving beat out State Representative Earle Banks for the seat. He's the first black leader of the party since 1998. He was elected to Mississippi Court of appeals in 1998 and re-elected in 2002 and 2010. Irving retired in 2018.
Irving is a Greenwood native.
