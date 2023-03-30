The Sharkey Issaquena Community Hospital was damaged during the March 24 Tornado leaving many residents without a local medical clinic and having to travel to places like Greenville and Yazoo City.
However, The University of Mississippi Medical Center has coordinated with the State Department of health and MEMA to set up a mobile field hospital at the National Guard Armory.
Benson:"It will give the citizens the capability of an ER and also an observation unit, an in-patient treatment area, and other assortments of clinics like that."
UMMC said the field hospital will operate with most of the functions the community hospital already had and keep those affected and those affected and those from the surrounding area from having to travel long distance for care.
They are still setting up the proper infrastructure inside the armory to operate as a normal hospital would and plan on opening no later than this weekend.
Benson:"Tomorrow we hope to move most of the existing equipment from the hospital. Department of Health augment their existing stuff and add in anything extra and we hope to go live Friday but Saturday at the latest."
When fully operational, it will serve as the temporary home of the Delta Health Center Hospital and medical clinic for both Sharkey and Issaquena County until proper repairs are made to the local community hospital.
(0) comments
