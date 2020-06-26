Mars Food announcing Uncle Ben's will be evolving its branding, this after Quaker Oats announcing similar plans with Aunt Jemima.
After the announcement, Mars Food is reaching out to the City of Greenville now. The company said in part "As we listen to the voices of consumers and our associates worldwide, the voices in the Greenville community are incredibly important to us as we evaluate the possibilities for the future of the brand,"
Uncle Ben's is produced right here in Greenville, Mississippi and it employs thousands of locals.
Greenville Mayor Errick Simmons said he was thrilled they reached out.
"And Mars North America reached out to us to let us know about the board's decision and the CEO to evolve the brand and we were very happy to receive that call to be actively engaged in that process," he said.
The long standing relationship with the city is over 40 years old. Greenville the sole manufacturer of the product.
MARS Food saying racism has no place in society and that now is the right time to evolve.
"We applaud Mars for making this big bold move and making this step with the evolution of the brand, I think it's the right thing to do and we look forward to being actively involved in partnership with them throughout this evolution process," Simmons said.
As for Greenville.
"We just want folks to know when you sit down in the comfort of your kitchens and you're serving that Uncle Ben's rice you're getting it from right here from the folks Greenville, Mississippi and their hard work," said Simmons.
