United Way Surpasses Campaign Goal

The Washington County United Way is gearing up for its annual meeting this year.
The organization is also celebrating because for the first in a few years they exceeded their fund raising goal. This year their campaign goal was $250,000. They are just over that mark and Executive Director Jennifer Russell said they are so grateful to all the donors in Washington County who made this possible.
The annual meeting will be in the evening this year, and will honor all the hard working volunteers who help with United Way.
For Russell, exceeding their goal means so much than just raising a certain amount of money.
"We were just tremendously exited about exceeding our goal because it's been a while since we've been able to announce that we've exceeded a goal and also because of the ten agencies that are depending on the united way's success so they can continue to offer their programs and services in the community," she said.
The annual meeting will be on march third at 5 p.m. at the S.t James Episcopal Church in Greenville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.