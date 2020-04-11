Universities Issuing Refunds Due To Coronavirus

Some universities are preparing to give refunds to students due to the coronavirus. This after new guidelines given by the Mississippi Public Universities Institution.
Delta State announcing on Friday via social media new guidelines for student refunds. The refund will be effective from March 16. Outstanding balances will be paid with the refunds and the remaining refund will be issued like a regular refund through direct deposit.
Some things that make students not eligible for refunds are if you withdrew before March 16. If you have housing and meal plans paid by institutional scholarships, or students who remain in on campus housing.
The university is hoping disperse refunds by May 15.
For more information check the Delta State University twitter @Deltastate.
Mississippi Valley State has issued similar rules for refunds as well which can be found on their website mvsu.edu/coronavirus-response.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.