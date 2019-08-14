A Delta community sending a warning in light of recent burglaries.
Cleveland Police Chief Buster Bingham released this image, informing residents of an unknown subject breaking into vehicles. The suspect was also seen in surveillance video carrying a firearm near a residence.
Chief Bingham is urging everyone to stay alert and report any suspicious activity to police at 662-843-3611 or crime stoppers at 1-800-222-tips.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.