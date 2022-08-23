Several families reached out to Delta News about unsolved murders. Some worried that local authorities weren’t doing enough to get justice for their loved ones. Mother Vickie Williams was amongst them.
Ms. Williams recalls, "I saw the coroner out there. I went out there and asked him was that my baby out there. He said, 'Yeah!' And I say can I see my baby. He said, 'You sure you wanna see him?' I said yeah. So, he pulled the little bed out and he let me seen him. And that was him."
Ms. Williams recalls seeing the body of her son Sammayo Smith on the night of his murder. On May 29, 2022, thirty-six-year-old Smith was shot four times at a party in Shelby.
Ms. Williams says she wants to know who killed her son, and the sheriff’s department moves too slow.
Sheriff Kelvin Williams, Sr. "Well, first of all when we recieve the call, it's based off of the particular crime. The key components of that crime, at the time, is to secure the scene, find any kind of witnesses or anyone that may be involved to help to us. So, from that point on, the investigators has to put the case together. So, and it usally starts with us talking to witnesses who may have witnessed that particular crime. And that has been a major, major issue with a lot of crimes that go unsolved."
The sheriff says the department needs credible witness with actionable information to solve cases.
Williams believes the department already has everything it needs to solve her son's case because of the witness testimonies she's helped them secure herself.
Vickie Williams says, "I took them up there and I said ya'll tell 'em what ya'll told me. So, she got a phone call that same night. The person I'm talking about now can find my killer. said we just dropped two of the ops. Okay, there it go right there."
But, until the sheriff finds those witnesses, cases like this and others don't go very far.
The sheriff says the department shares as much information as it can with families during investigations to let them know what's happening.
Williams claims the community knows who killed her son, and it should stand up and tell the truth.
Vickie Williams "I wanna know who killed my son. I want justice! And I'm not gone stop until I get."
