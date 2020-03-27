US Highway 49 Southbound in Yazoo is Closed

US Highway 49 southbound approximately 3.5 miles south of Yazoo City in Yazoo County is closed.
The Mississippi Department of Transportation report the road is closed to due to pavement failure.
Motorists should seek an alternate route. To stay up to date with travel information download the MDOT traffic mobile app.
