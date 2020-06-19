US Senator Co-Sponsors Reform Package

US Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith cosponsored a reform package Wednesday intended to improve community safety through police training reforms and greater law enforcement accountability.
Hyde-Smith signed as an original cosponsor of the justice act, reform legislation introduced by senator Tim Scott on Wednesday. Senate leadership intends to bring the bill to the senate floor for consideration next week.
Among other things, the justice act includes law enforcement reforms, including incentives to ban chokeholds, programs to strengthen training methods and tactics, including de-escalation of force tactics and strengthened reporting requirements, including best practices for hiring, firing, suspension, and discipline.
The measure also incorporates the following bipartisan measures. Closing the law enforcement consent loophole act, national criminal justice commission act, justice for victims of lynching, commission on the social status of black men and boys act, and re-authorization of cops program.
"The justice act begins to answer the growing outcry for all Americans to believe they will be treated equally under the law in their interactions with the police," Hyde-Smith said.
