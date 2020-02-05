Vacant Home Fire

This morning in Greenville, a house fire broke out on Percy Lane.
According to the Greenville Fire Department, the fire broke out around seven this morning. The fire broke out in a rear bedroom of the single story structure.
No no was in the house at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still unknown.
